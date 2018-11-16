Prominent Cape Breton lawyer accused of professional misconduct

A prominent Cape Breton defence lawyer is being accused of professional incompetence and professional misconduct by the Nova Scotia Barristers' Society.

A notice of action posted on the society's website Thursday lists seven specific allegations against Nash Terrance Brogan.

The allegations include that Brogan, 71, accepted cash payments from criminal clients and did not deposit the money into a trust account as he is required to do.

The society also alleges Brogan allowed his assistant to do legal work that was only supposed to be done by a lawyer, shared confidential client information with another person, and also that he communicated with another person in an abusive and offensive manner.

No date has been set for a disciplinary hearing.

2nd Cape Breton lawyer facing charges

Brogan is the second Cape Breton lawyer to face disciplinary charges in the last few months.

In March, the society also accused T.J. McKeough of professional incompetence and professional misconduct.

McKeough was working for Brogan's law firm at the time of the allegations, but each man now has their own separate firm. The society is not saying whether there is any connection between the two sets of charges.

The society posted a notice on its website Monday stating that McKeough had agreed to resign from the practice of law and not reapply as a way to resolve the complaints against him. But only hours after that notice was posted, it was taken down.

The society said McKeough remains a practising member of the legal profession. No date for his hearing has been scheduled.

