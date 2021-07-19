New poll suggests Liberals are in a tighter race to retain power

A poll released by Narrative Research Wednesday suggests Liberal support isn't as strong as it has been in recent years and that both opposition parties are making gains in this provincial election.

A telephone survey of 540 Nova Scotians conducted between July 27 and Aug. 9 shows satisfaction with the government of Iain Rankin remains high at 61 per cent, but that is significantly lower than the 75 per cent approval rating it received in a Narrative poll conducted in May.

When it comes to the voting intention of the 277 decided voters polled, 40 per cent said they would back Liberal candidates, 31 per cent said they would vote PC and 27 per cent were ready to support the NDP. The Green Party of Nova Scotia garnered two per cent support.

Based on the sample size, there is a 5.9 percent margin of error.

When it comes to which candidate would make the best premier, 34 per cent of the 540 people polled put Rankin at the top, followed by PC Leader Tim Houston at 24 per cent support. Gary Burrill ranked third at 17 per cent.

A similar 17 per cent said they did not know, or would not say, who would make the best premier. Interim Green Party of Nova Scotia Leader Jessica Alexander was the choice of three per cent of those polled.

A sample size of 540 people has a margin of error of 4.2 per cent.

In a company news release, Margaret Brigley Narrative Research's CEO said, the "results indicate that there has been a shift in momentum and voting intentions."

"One important variable that we will be watching is voter turnout," she said. "The ground game for each of the parties will determine the outcome of the election.

"The lower the overall voter turnout, the greater the likelihood of an upset."

Brigley also noted the 61 per cent support for the overall performance of the government was significant.

"In the experience of our company, we have never seen a government NOT re-elected when it enjoys performance satisfaction levels over 50 per cent," she said.

The results of this poll suggest the Liberal plan to call a summer election to secure a third consecutive majority mandate may be in jeopardy.

When he inherited the party leadership from Stephen McNeil last February, Rankin took control of a party with a majority of seats in the Nova Scotia legislature. But McNeil's resignation, and that of his former cabinet colleague Margaret Miller, left the party in a minority position when the House was dissolved on July 17.

Election day is Aug. 17. According to Elections Nova Scotia, 90,446 early votes were cast as of Tuesday. That's roughly double the number of people who voted early at this stage of the 2017 general election.

