N.S. woman granted publication ban in civil case against British government

A Nova Scotia woman who claims she was gang-raped by British sailors had to fight the British government Wednesday to keep her name from being published while she pursues legal action.

In the end, a Nova Scotia judge agreed to have her identified only by initials as her civil case makes its way through the courts.

Details of her story are well known in Nova Scotia.

She said she was raped by four sailors who were in Halifax to attend a military hockey tournament in April 2015. The four were each charged with aggravated sexual assault causing bodily harm and sexual assault by two or more persons.

But as the case unfolded, charges against one of the sailors were dropped. A judge halted proceedings against a second sailor because his constitutional rights were violated by police when they failed to let him consult a lawyer in a timely manner.

That left two sailors to go to trial. However, just after the trial started in the fall of last year, the Crown had to stay charges against one of the sailors because he was unable to attend court for medical reasons.

One accused, Darren Smalley, remained.

In a Nova Scotia Supreme Court decision in January, Smalley was acquitted of all charges. Justice Patrick Duncan said the Crown failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that he had assaulted the woman.

Civil suit alleges British government vicariously liable

But in the meantime, the woman had launched a civil lawsuit against the British government, alleging it should be vicariously liable for the actions of its employees.

That lawsuit has yet to be tested in court, although the two sides have exchanged written briefs.

In their submissions to the court, lawyers for the British government said it they should not be held liable for the actions of the employees when they were not on duty.

The lawyers also claim that the civil suit is an attempt to relitigate issues that were decided in Smalley's criminal trial.

In arguments Wednesday before Justice Darlene Jamieson of Nova Scotia Supreme Court, lawyer Kelsey Nearing accused the British government of a "purely tactical attempt" to force the applicant to abandon her claim by opposing the publication ban request.

Nearing said failing to grant a ban could have a chilling effect, not only on this woman but on anyone else who sought a civil remedy in a case like this.

Publication bans not automatic in civil cases

Publication bans are automatic in criminal trials involving allegations of sexual assault, but not in civil actions.

Nearing pointed out that the original charges and criminal trial attracted international attention and it would be easy to link the woman to the criminal case through a simple online search. Nearing said the case could haunt the woman personally and professionally for the rest of her life.

Lawyer Leanne Fisher, representing the British government, said the woman had failed to provide any evidence to the court about the potential harm that could come from having her name published.

Fisher also said she had a duty to the court to raise issues about requiring proof before granting such a ban.

'Fundamental and legitimate privacy risks'

In the end, Jamieson agreed a ban on the woman's name was necessary saying there "are absolutely fundamental and legitimate privacy risks."

Jamieson also cautioned against giving too much weight to the decision in the criminal trial as the civil case proceeds.

"What the criminal decision did was to conclude that the Crown had not proven guilt beyond a reasonable doubt, nothing more, nothing less."

