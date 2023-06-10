N.S. woman fined nearly $29K for outdoor fire

Police say a woman in central Nova Scotia has been fined nearly $29,000 for having an unsupervised outdoor fire in the midst of a provincewide fire ban.

RCMP Cpl. Chris Marshall says officers responded to reports of an open fire on private property on Friday afternoon in the community of Lantz, about 50 kilometres north of Halifax.

Marshall says they found an unsupervised fire burning in a firepit and used a hose to douse the flames.

He says they gave a woman in the home on the property a ticket for igniting a blaze within 300 metres of the woods during a fire ban, which carries a fine of $28,872.50.

