Parts of N.S. urged to brace for bad weather Monday

Damaging winds and rain are expected to affect parts of Nova Scotia on Monday from late morning to early afternoon.

Environment Canada has issued storm surge warnings for the Digby, Shelburne and Yarmouth counties.

Wave heights are forecast to be up to five metres.

High tides and storm surge may result in coastal flooding and erosion along the shoreline.

Wind warnings are in effect for Inverness County, Richmond County, Sydney Metro and Cape Breton County, and Victoria County.

Ferry service disrupted

Potentially damaging southerly winds gusting up to 90 km/h may cause damage in coastal areas of those counties.

The bad weather has already resulted in disruptions to scheduled ferry service in the province.

Northumberland Ferries cancelled all Monday crossings between Nova Scotia and P.E.I.

Marine Atlantic has cancelled the 11:45 a.m. Monday service between North Sydney and Port aux Basques, N.L., and said other scheduled sailings on Monday and Tuesday could be affected.

According to Environment Canada, the bad weather is due to a fast-moving trough of low pressure passing over the province.

MORE TOP STORIES