N.S. veterans awarded Platinum Jubilee medals reflect on service, Queen Elizabeth

High above the Halifax naval base, a group of veterans wrapped their arms around one another's shoulders for a photo as their new matching silver medals shone on their chests.

Twenty-two Nova Scotia military veterans from all branches of the Canadian Armed Forces were awarded the Queen's Platinum Jubilee medal on Saturday on the top floor of Juno Tower at Stadacona, all but one attending the ceremony in person.

Lt.-Gov. Arthur LeBlanc pinned the medal to each recipient on Saturday, who were also members of Veterans UN-NATO Canada and had taken part in at least one UN or NATO mission.

"Each of you stood in high-risk situations and carry these experiences with you for a lifetime," LeBlanc told the crowd.

"At times when we feel that our courage is failing, we'll look to those honoured today and gain a renewed sense of endurance because of your example."

Most of the veterans awarded the Queen's Platinum Jubilee medal on Saturday in Halifax pose with Lt.-Gov. Arthur LeBlanc (front row centre-left), his wife, Patsy LeBlanc (centre-right) and Rear Admiral Brian Santarpia (front row, far right). (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)

The medal marks the late Queen Elizabeth's 70 years on the throne, and was the final one she approved before her recent death. They are awarded to those Nova Scotians who have "devoted themselves to the service of others," according to the eligibility criteria.

Recipient Rhoda Moore of Mount Uniacke served as a clerk with all three military branches (army, navy, air force) during a 26-year career.

She became emotional thinking about the Queen.

"I'm appreciative of that, that it's her last medal," Moore said, her voice breaking. "She is a good role model for everybody. I'm gonna miss her."

Military veteran Rhoda Moore served as a clerk for decades before retiring in Nova Scotia and becoming involved with the Quilts of Valour society. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)

After spending much of her career in the western part of the country, Moore retired in Nova Scotia and now spends much of her time with the Quilts of Valour society. The national group has a network of volunteers creating handmade quilts that go to injured military members, and Moore said she often hears that the blankets bring people real comfort.

"They can wrap up in it and they feel somebody said 'thank you for their service,'" Moore said.

Many medal recipients like Moore also volunteer, or have made important contributions to the province beyond their military service.

Gus Cameron served as a stoker in the navy for decades. In his retirement, he has found a passion for lobbying various levels of government to push for changes important to veterans.

Gus Cameron, a retired navy stoker of 26 years, says he now uses his retirement to help veterans navigate government red tape and push for changes on important issues. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)

One of those issues was his push to allow veterans to keep their spouses with them when they entered long-term care at Camp Hill in Halifax, which is reserved for those who've served in the military.

"It's a recognition for trying to speak out and do the right thing when I see something that's not correct," Cameron said.

After hearing about personal stories of couples torn apart in their senior years, Cameron credits former MP Peter Stoffer with helping him put pressure on the province to change things.

The former Liberal government introduced the Life Partners in Long-Term Care Act in February 2020 and is meant to ensure couples are placed in the same facility at the highest level of care required.

The province plans to give out 5,000 of the medals before the end of February.

MORE TOP STORIES