N.S. teacher in assault case completes restorative justice

A Nova Scotia school teacher who admitted to assaulting a student has completed restorative justice and will not have a criminal record.

The lawyer for Paul O'Toole appeared briefly in provincial court in Shubenacadie Monday morning to report the completion of the sentence.

RCMP were called to Musquodoboit Rural High School in Middle Musquodoboit last September for an altercation between O'Toole, 55, and a 17-year-old male student.

O'Toole was placed on leave.

A spokesperson for the Halifax Regional Centre for Education, the body which replaced the area school board, said O'Toole has not returned to work and is not being paid.

Doug Hadley said at the time that the incident was under internal investigation. In a statement to CBC on Monday, Hadley said the situation is ongoing.

