Nova Scotia · Video

N.S. safe drug use advocate overdosed, but survived to tell his story

An advocate for safe drug use almost became a statistic over the weekend. Matthew Bonn was using several drugs, including fentanyl, when he overdosed. Fortunately, Bonn was with two people who called 911 and performed CPR until paramedics arrived with an opioid overdose reversal drug. As Elizabeth Chiu reports, he's praising the people who saved his life and the police chiefs who are calling for the decriminalization of personal amounts of drugs in order to save lives.

Social Sharing