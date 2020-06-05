N.S. reports no new COVID-19 cases as province reopens many businesses

As the province officially reopens many businesses that were shuttered due to COVID-19 restrictions, Nova Scotia is announcing no new cases for the fifth day in a week.

That leaves the total of cases at 1,058, with 997 of those people being listed as recovered. Sixty-one people have died of the virus, but no deaths were recorded Thursday.

Last Friday marked the first time since the pandemic arrived in March that the province found no new cases.

Removing deaths and recovered cases from the province's official tally adds up zero active cases.

However, the province says there are still three people in hospital, with two of those in intensive care. One resident and one staff person at Northwood are also listed as having active cases.

Dr. Robert Strang, the province's chief medical officer of health, has said there are some delays and discrepancies in the tabulation of case numbers.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority map for Friday, June 5, 2020. (Nova Scotia Health Authority)

Symptoms list

The list of COVID-19 symptoms recently expanded. People with one or more of the following updated list of symptoms are asked to visit 811's website:

Fever (chills, sweats).

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Muscle aches.

Sneezing.

Nasal congestion/runny nose.

Hoarse voice.

Diarrhea.

Unusual fatigue.

Loss of sense of smell or taste.

Red, purple or bluish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers that do not have a clear cause.

MORE TOP STORIES