N.S. RCMP seek public's help in solving suspicious death

Nova Scotia RCMP are asking for the public's help in solving what they consider a suspicious death.

Donny Lohnes, 57, died on the weekend in hospital in Bridgewater.

Police believe Lohnes suffered life-threatening injuries at a home on Jippie Avenue in Pine Grove outside of Bridgewater on Oct. 25.

Investigators only found out about the injuries when they were called to the hospital on Oct. 29.

Sgt. Andrew Joyce described the case as "a real curveball."

Joyce said police are hoping someone will be able to tell them exactly what happened the day Lohnes was injured.

The Nova Scotia medical examiner's office is assisting in the investigation.

