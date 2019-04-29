N.S. RCMP charge 2 Enfield men with child porn offences

Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating child pornography offences allegedly involving two Enfield, N.S., men, and are encouraging anyone in the area who may have been a victim to contact police.

Police said in a news release Tuesday that they believe one of the men, Peter Alan Moorhouse, 47, is part of several community groups that give him access to youth.

The other accused is Carlos Ayapal Gonzalez Moraga, 35. He's charged with sexual interference, making child pornography and making an agreement to commit a sexual offence against a child.

Moorhouse is charged with making child pornography and making an agreement to commit a sexual offence against a child.

Moraga was arrested on Feb. 4 and the RCMP investigation of him led them to Moorhouse, who was arrested on Feb. 7, police said in the news release.

The pair were briefly held in custody but have since been released on conditions. They're due back in provincial court in Shubenacadie on March 22.

Police are appealing to guardians, parents and youth in the Enfield area to encourage any potential victims to come forward.

