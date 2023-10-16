N.S. RCMP arrest man wanted on provincewide warrant

Nova Scotia RCMP arrested a man early Friday who had been the subject of a provincewide manhunt since Sunday evening. The manhunt followed an alleged shooting incident near a motel in Brookfield.

Darren Trevor Jackson, 52, was arrested around 6 a.m. at a residence in Nuttby, N.S., which is around 40 kilometres from Brookfield. He's facing multiple charges, including two counts of attempted murder, one of aggravated assault and various weapons offences.

RCMP Cpl. Chris Marshall said Jackson had to know police were looking for him.

"I would think so, considering an emergency alert got put out on Sunday and we sent out multiple news releases and social media posts throughout the week right up until Wednesday, including his photo, his name and all that stuff," Marshall said.

Last Sunday at approximately 9 p.m., RCMP responded to a report of shots possibly having been fired near a motel on Highway 2 in Brookfield.

According to a release, the caller was not at the scene and the possible shots had been reported by a witness who was driving by the motel at the time. RCMP officers began investigating to determine whether shots had been fired.

RCMP say they received another call shortly after and learned a man had fired a shot at a 29-year-old woman standing outside her vehicle, but a 30-year-old passenger inside was injured instead.

The passenger suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police, while the woman outside the vehicle was not injured.

