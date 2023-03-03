N.S. RCMP issue alert after car shot at Friday morning

RCMP in Nova Scotia are searching for a man they believe shot at a vehicle early Friday morning on Highway 2 in the Central Onslow area of the province.

No injuries were reported.

The Mounties issued an alert at 9:07 a.m. for Gregory Allen Barr, 37. The alert describes Barr as "dangerous" and says he is a white male about five feet nine inches tall.

"Thankfully, there's been no injuries in the incident where the shot was fired," RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Chris Marshall said.

"We haven't received any other reports. It's just this one report."

He said that given the situation, RCMP wanted people to be aware and also to know to contact them if they see Barr.

Police say in a statement that Barr was last seen driving a grey Honda Civic on Treaty Trail in Millbrook First Nation. RCMP are cautioning people not to approach Barr or his vehicle, instructing them to call 911 if they see him or his vehicle.

Police believe Barr has a gun with him.

Barr is described as a white male about five feet nine inches tall. (Nova Scotia RCMP)

MORE TOP STORIES