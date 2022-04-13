N.S. egg artist raffles off intricate creations as fundraiser for Ukraine

A Scotsburn, N.S., artist is raffling off some of her intricate, hand-decorated pysanky as a fundraiser for humanitarian aid in Ukraine.

So Jeo LeBlond creates what she calls "art eggs" with some elements of traditional Ukrainian Easter eggs, or pysanky.

She began decorating eggs about 15 years ago after purchasing supplies online for her kids to try at Easter.

"When I got it, I realized the kids are way too little to work with candle flames and jars of dye and stuff. So that didn't work … and so I just started playing with them on my own."

Her hobby has since become a full-time occupation, as she sells her work online year-round.

This is one of two eggs LeBlond is currently raffling off as a fundraiser for humanitarian aid in Ukraine. (Pysanky by So Jeo/Facebook)

While LeBlond doesn't have a family connection to Ukrainian culture, she said she has learned a lot from online groups of egg artists, many of whom are Ukrainian.

So, when Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, she knew she wanted to help the Ukrainian community that had helped her along the way.

"Within the group, there's just so many people that I've had relationships with for the last 15 years, and many of them are Ukrainians and they have family and friends that are dealing with this horrible situation," she said. "I just felt that I was compelled to do something."

LeBlond says she wanted to help because she has learned a lot from the Ukrainian community as she was developing her pysanky skills. (Submitted by So Jeo LeBlond)

LeBlond's first raffle last week netted $6,013.60 for the Canada-Ukraine Foundation and other organizations whose proceeds go to humanitarian aid in the country. Proceeds from this week's raffle will go to Medical Mercy Canada or another Ukrainian aid organization of the donor's choice.

She plans to hold two more raffles after the current one wraps up on Thursday.

LeBlond said it usually takes about a day to finish a more simple design on a turkey egg, the type of egg she usually uses. If she tackles a larger egg such as a rhea egg with a more intricate design, it can take two weeks. She has decorated ostrich eggs that took three weeks to complete.

The eggs in this week's raffle came from her own hens.

Her finished products normally sell for about $250 US.

This egg is part of LeBlond's current raffle in support of Ukrainian humanitarian aid. LeBlond plans to hold two more egg raffles this month. (Pysanky by So Jeo/Facebook)

LeBlond said she didn't expect the raffle to yield so much interest or so many donations.

"I have this little platform, and I thought that I could maybe raise, you know, a couple of thousand dollars, but it's gone way past that now."

She said many people are feeling helpless about the situation in Ukraine.

"You're following the news and it just doesn't seem to be getting better.… This gives them a chance to feel like they're helping in some way."

This purple sunflower egg created by LeBlond is not part of the current raffle. (Pysanky by So Jeo/Facebook)

