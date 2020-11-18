N.S. provincial parks see jump in local visitors, camp nights

More Nova Scotians headed to the woods this summer as the pandemic kept people close to home.

According to new provincial park numbers for 2020, there were more than 247,000 visitors at camping parks and over one million at day-use parks. The 2019 season totalled about 220,000 visitors.

The number of campsite night bookings in provincial campgrounds this year jumped up to 80,583 which was a slight increase over 2019 when there were 79,738 camper nights.

"As many Nova Scotians stayed closer to home this summer, they've rediscovered our beautiful provincial parks and the mental and physical health benefits they provide," Lands and Forestry Minister Derek Mombourquette said in a release.

These high numbers were achieved even though the season started with about 30 per cent of campsites closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additional sites opened in mid-July, but more than 100 sites were closed all season.

More than 90% of visitors from N.S.

In another change, the vast majority of visitors were also from within the province.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions and the formation of the Atlantic bubble, about 96 per cent of campers came from Nova Scotia. The remaining four per cent were from other parts of Atlantic Canada.

Last year, about 60 per cent of campers came from Nova Scotia while 40 per cent came from other parts of Canada, the United States and other countries.

Since 2015, the number of campsites booked has risen by about 31 per cent.

There are 20 provincial camping parks and more than 130 day-use and beach parks in Nova Scotia.

All provincial parks infrastructure, such as washrooms, change houses and campsites, are now closed for the season.

But people can keep visiting parks to enjoy walking, cross-country skiing and other activities.

