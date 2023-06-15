Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Nova Scotia·New

N.S. premier says feds' offer to pay for half of cost to protect land link to Canada is not enough

Nova Scotia's premier says the federal government should foot the entire bill to protect the land link between his province and New Brunswick from climate change-related flooding.

Chignecto Isthmus is the sole land connection between N.S. and rest of Canada

The Canadian Press ·
Train tracks can be seen in the foreground leadng to the Amherst skyline in the distance
The town of Amherst, N.S., near the New Brunswick border is seen in the distance. (Robert Short/CBC)

Nova Scotia's premier says the federal government should foot the entire bill to protect the land link between his province and New Brunswick from climate change-related flooding.

Tim Houston made the comment today after being asked whether his government would apply to the federal disaster mitigation fund by the July 19 deadline.

Federal Infrastructure Minister Dominic LeBlanc has encouraged both provinces to apply for funding from Ottawa for up to half the $301-million potential cost to protect the Chignecto Isthmus.

But Houston says Ottawa has a constitutional obligation to fund the project — as it did when it paid for the Confederation Bridge linking Prince Edward Island to New Brunswick.

A map of the Chignecto Isthmus that connects New Brunswick and Nova Scotia
The Chignecto Isthmus connects Nova Scotia with the rest of Canada. (CBC News)

He says the federal government is trying to avoid its responsibility.

LeBlanc has said the Confederation Bridge is a special case because the Island had been promised a year-round transportation link to the mainland as a condition for entering Confederation.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now