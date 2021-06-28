N.S. Premier Iain Rankin addresses impaired driving charge from 2003

Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin on Monday publicly acknowledged he was charged with impaired driving almost 20 years ago.

"This is something that is well known amongst my family, my circle of friends, and my community. And I want all Nova Scotias to hear it from me," he said at a COVID-19 briefing.

Rankin said he was charged in 2003, fined and his licence was suspended for a year. Two years later, he was charged with the same offence, but indicated Monday he was eventually acquitted.

"I make no excuses for my behaviour. I was wrong, and I made a bad decision. I'm very very sorry for my actions half a lifetime ago. I was selfish, it has not happened since," he said.

He said he disclosed the information to then-premier Stephen McNeil, and the Nova Scotia Liberal Party, when he first ran in the riding of Timberlea-Prospect in 2013, and again when he decided last fall to run for the Liberal leadership.

Rankin's father, Reg Rankin, who served on Halifax regional council, also has a history of being charged with impaired driving.

