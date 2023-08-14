N.S. power outages hit over 1,000 customers, including Acadia campus

Over 1,000 Nova Scotia Power customers were without electricity on Monday morning.

According to the utility's outage map, as of 10:40 a.m. AT, there were 88 active outages in the province, with 1,089 affected customers. The outages were in Halifax, the Annapolis Valley and the South Shore.

Many customers had their electricity restored during the afternoon.

At 3 p.m., there were fewer than 200 outages, including one affecting Acadia University. NSP said that outage is due to lightning.

On Acadia's website, the university said the campus is experiencing a "total power outage." Students, faculty and staff are not expected to stay on campus, the university said, and only essential employees are required to work.

The cause of most outages in the province is still being investigated, according to NSP.

Parts of the province had a thunder and lightning storm overnight.

