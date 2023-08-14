N.S. power outages affecting over 1,000 customers, including Acadia campus

Over 1,000 Nova Scotia Power customers are without electricity on Monday morning.

According to the utility's outage map, as of 10:40 a.m. AT, there are 88 active outages in the province, with 1,089 affected customers. The outages are in Halifax, the Annapolis Valley and the South Shore.

About half of those customers are in Wolfville, home of Acadia University. NSP says that outage is the result of a transmission interruption. The estimation restoration time is 4:15 p.m.

On Acadia's website, the university said the campus is experiencing a "total power outage." Students, faculty, and staff are not expected to stay on campus, the university said, and only essential employees are required to work.

The cause of most outages in the province is still being investigated, according to NSP.

Parts of the province had a thunder and lightning storm overnight.

MORE TOP STORIES