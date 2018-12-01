N.S. police to be trained to better respond to domestic violence calls

All 1,500 police officers in Nova Scotia will get more training on handling calls about domestic violence, the Nova Scotia Chiefs of Police Association said this week.

Kentville police Chief Julia Cecchetto, who chaired a subcommittee on intimate-partner violence for the association, said domestic violence cases are different in that they're usually called in by a worried neighbour, not anyone directly involved in the situation.

"So when we get there, we're not actually wanted very much by anybody," she said Friday. "Unfortunately, there is a perception by many that this is a family affair and that police should not be involved."

Police in the province have a "pro-arrest, pro-charge" policy and that decision comes from police, not the victim, Cecchetto said.

The training will be for municipal police forces, RCMP officers and military police.

Cecchetto said officers will learn some of the reasons behind the reluctance to involve police. She said the victims often rely financially on the perpetrators — for themselves and their children.

"The kids are used to mom and dad, or whoever, being in the home. All of that changes if the police come and investigate," she said.

Officers will be trained to look for subtle clues. That can include checking on the safety of the children.

"Parents often assume that the kids are in bed, so they'll wait to have that argument or fight until after the kids go to bed," she said. "We do know that children are often awake and in their room and very afraid for their parents."

Police involvement can help

Police will learn ways to ask children what they heard and to determine if the children are safe. Police send a referral to the Department of Community Services to get them to follow up.

The training also looks at emergency protection orders.

Another distinction with domestic violence is that often the perpetrator, victim — and even police — want the family to safely stay together.

Cecchetto said police interventions can bring help.

"Often by putting them in front of the courts, they're sentenced to programs to help them deal with anger or stresses in their life," she said. "The best outcome in our opinion is that we get a happy family back together in a home and they can continue with their lives."

She said about two or three per cent of all police calls in Kentville are about domestic violence. She says there are likely 10 unreported incidents for each reported case.

The training should be completed in 2019.