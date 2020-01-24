N.S. party leaders say 86-year-old's lengthy ambulance wait unacceptable

Political party leaders in Nova Scotia have condemned an elderly man's three-hour wait for an ambulance earlier this week.

Ross O'Brien lives roughly five kilometres from Dartmouth General Hospital, but on Monday the 86-year-old lay in his driveway waiting for an ambulance for more than three hours after breaking his hip.

He was eventually taken to hospital in a police vehicle after an officer told the family they would be waiting another two hours for paramedics.

"It's unacceptable that someone would have to wait that long," Liberal Leader Iain Rankin said Wednesday when asked about the situation at a campaign stop in Cape Breton.

"I have asked through the deputy minister of health that we investigate this further, and we ensure that something like this doesn't happen again."

Rankin said that certain initiatives have "helped," but that more work is needed.

A new pilot project to speed up offloading times at the QEII Health Sciences Centre in Halifax involving nurses has been successful, Rankin said, and is modelled after one that launched at the Dartmouth General in 2017.

Rankin said the province needs to make sure that they're hiring more paramedics and addressing the ongoing issue of ambulance wait times further.

Ross O'Brien, right, lay on his driveway for three hours with a broken hip waiting for an ambulance. Then, police took him to hospital because of the ongoing wait. (Janet O'Brien/Facebook)

"I want to extend my sympathies out to, and acknowledge, the situation with Mr. O'Brien, and we will do better," Rankin said.

Other major party leaders laid blame at the feet of the governing Liberals, saying they have not done enough to address a broken health-care system.

"I was horrified," PC leader Tim Houston said Wednesday. "It's completely unacceptable."

Houston said the government needs to better support paramedics, and his party has been "up front" with how much money and time it will take to fix the system.

NDP Leader Gary Burrill said the situation points to the ongoing "systemic crisis" where ambulances are tied up offloading patients because emergency rooms are too full, since there's nowhere to put ER patients in hospitals because beds are full of people waiting for long-term care spots.

Burrill said the Liberals contributed to the problem by only opening 57 new long-term care beds in the past eight years.

"It is right that people should be chagrined and shocked to hear about it," Burrill said.

MORE TOP STORIES