N.S. offers free dose of hepatitis A vaccine to those exposed to recalled mangoes

Nova Scotia's Public Health team is urging those exposed to an ongoing hepatitis A outbreak involving frozen mangoes to get vaccinated.

The Public Health Agency of Canada says certain types of frozen mangoes recently recalled are the likely source of an ongoing outbreak of hepatitis A in Quebec and Nova Scotia.

One case of hepatitis A has been confirmed in Nova Scotia, and two in Quebec. People became sick between late March and mid-June.

No hospitalizations or deaths have been reported.

The four Nature's Touch Frozen Food Inc. mango products are branded as President's Choice, Compliments, Nature's Touch and Irresistibles.

A food safety investigation is being conducted and could lead to more products being recalled.

Single dose of vaccine offered for free

Products may not look or smell spoiled even if they have been contaminated. People should seek medical attention if they have consumed the products and feel sick.

Anyone who believes they've been exposed to the recalled products, or have symptoms consistent with hepatitis A, should see a health-care provider immediately or local Public Health office.

A hepatitis A vaccination can prevent the onset of symptoms if taken within 14 days of the last exposure to the recalled food, according to a release from Nova Scotia Health.

One dose of vaccine will be provided for free. Those who have been previously vaccinated (with two doses of hepatitis A vaccine, or one dose within the past six months) or are naturally immune through a previous infection, do not require vaccination.

Various symptoms

Hepatitis A is a liver disease caused by the hepatitis A virus, and is most commonly spread when someone eats food or drinks water that contains the virus. It's different from other types of hepatitis, like B and C.

Not everyone who is infected will have symptoms. Symptoms are more likely to occur in adults than in children.

Symptoms of hepatitis A include fever, dark urine, loss of appetite, fatigue, nausea and vomiting, stomach cramps or abdominal pain, or jaundice.

Those who have been exposed usually see symptoms appear 14 to 28 days later, but they may occur up to 50 days later.

Health-care providers can issue a request for the hepatitis A vaccine by contacting their local Public Health office. People with questions about signs and symptoms of hepatitis A can also call 811.

