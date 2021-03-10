N.S. Mounties incinerate 7 tonnes of surplus uniform gear

RCMP in Nova Scotia are taking steps to try to ensure no one will be able to masquerade as an officer the way a gunman did in a deadly rampage last April.

The gunman, who killed 22 people, drove a vehicle that looked like an RCMP cruiser and wore pieces of a Mountie uniform as he made his way from Portapique to Enfield, where he was killed by officers who had been searching for him.

Security video released during the manhunt showed the gunman stopping at the side of the road and changing pieces of police attire.

In just the last couple of days, RCMP in the province have destroyed 6.92 tonnes of surplus kit and clothing, including uniform shirts and pants, as well as body armour, boots and other items that make up a uniform. All of it was incinerated.

Janis Gray, the RCMP's chief superintendent for Halifax, has stated that destroying the items is in anticipation of legislation that would prevent the resale of such material.

In January, the federal government imposed a moratorium on the resale of any surplus RCMP vehicles while it figures out a long-term policy on the disposal of the cars.

MORE TOP STORIES