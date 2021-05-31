N.S. Mi'kmaw elder reflects on year since discovery of Kamloops unmarked graves

It's been just over a year since the suspected unmarked graves of 215 children were discovered at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.

Last year, Thunderbird Swooping Down Woman, also known as Elder Darlene Gilbert, and others gathered to place shoes on the steps of St. Mary's Cathedral Basilica in Halifax in memory of the children.

"There has been slow progress, I believe," Gilbert told CBC Radio's Mainstreet on Tuesday, adding that it will take more than apologies from the church and the government to make things right.

She believes the exhumation of those graves is an important next step to return those children to their home communities. She said those graves are evidence of the wrongs committed by residential schools, and should lay to rest any doubt about what really happened to Indigenous children in those institutions.

"In order to verify that proof, we need to exhume the bodies and return the children home," she said. "So when we say bring our children home, we mean, exhume those bodies from that place, and allow them a proper burial."

She also believes the Roman Catholic Church needs to rescind the Doctrine of Discovery — papal edicts that said any land "discovered" by colonial powers could be claimed as their own and Indigeneous people who inhabited those lands could be subjugated and converted to Christianity. Those edicts have not yet been rescinded by the Pope.

Gilbert spoke with host Jeff Douglas about the progress she's seen over the past year and what still needs to be done.

