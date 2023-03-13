N.S. man facing voyeurism charge in incident at rural café

RCMP in Nova Scotia are appealing for the public's help in a voyeurism investigation.

Police were called to a café on Highway 224 in Middle Musquodoboit, N.S., early Friday afternoon for a report of a man peering through a vent at a youth using the washroom.

RCMP Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay said officers spoke to the youth and a witness who led them to a suspect who was arrested later that same afternoon.

"We do believe there could be other victims out there," Tremblay said Monday.

He said police are seeking additional information and are asking any other victims to come forward and contact their local police.

Tremblay said officers searched the café but could find no recording device or surveillance system.

The suspect has been released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Nova Scotia provincial court next month.

