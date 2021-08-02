N.S. man facing charges after allegedly breaking into home, stealing police car: RCMP

A Stellarton, N.S., man is facing multiple charges after police say he entered a home in Colchester County, and later dragged an officer along the road after stealing an RCMP cruiser.

Nova Scotia RCMP said in a news release that police were called to a home on Highway 246 in West New Annan, near Wentworth, just after 6 a.m. AT on Sunday.

The resident was woken up by a noise, and when he went downstairs he was confronted by a man with a weapon. The owner told the man to leave, and returned upstairs.

Soon after, a neighbour got a knock on the door from the same man. He said he needed help with his car that was off the road nearby, but both men weren't able to get it running.

The neighbour then learned, from the man he was helping, that he'd broken into the first house earlier. The suspect began walking away, so the neighbour went to check on the first homeowner and called police.

Around 9:30 a.m., police found the suspect walking on Highway 4 near Wentworth after he was seen hitchhiking.

Suspect ran into woods

When police arrived, the man pretended to have a firearm. He did not follow police instructions, "and seemed to want the officer to shoot him," the release said.

He then ran into a densely wooded area at the edge of the roadway, but reappeared a few minutes later near the police car. The suspect took the police officer's car and dragged the officer about three metres before they were thrown onto the road.

A driver who came upon the scene then handed over their car to the officer to go after the suspect. The suspect crashed into another car about five kilometres away, near Wentworth Valley.

The man was arrested and taken into custody. The police officer suffered minor injuries, and was treated and released from hospital the same day.

There were no other injuries.

Court appearance this week

The accused is scheduled to appear in Truro provincial court on Tuesday morning. He faces 15 charges, including aggravated assault, obstructing a peace officer, car theft, dangerous operation of vehicle causing bodily harm, breaking and entering, mischief over $5,000, and possessing a weapon for dangerous purpose.

The man is also charged with being unlawfully at large and three counts of failing to comply with release conditions.

Police said the investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Colchester RCMP at 902-893-6820. Anonymous tips can also be made to Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), online or the P3 Tips App.

MORE TOP STORIES