N.S. man faces child pornography, sexual assault and weapons charges

A man from Windsor Junction, N.S., is facing 19 charges including sexual assault, luring a child and producing child pornography.

Robert Edward List, 57, was arrested last month. He was held in custody until Monday, when he appeared in Dartmouth provincial court and was released with a long list of restrictions.

List will be living in the New Ross area of Lunenburg County where he will be subject to electronic monitoring. He must also stay off the internet and stay away from anyone under the age of 16.

"Vigilantism isn't something that we're going to tolerate; this is a person who is being released back into the community by the court," RCMP Cpl. Chris Marshall said Monday.

He noted that List is being electronically monitored, and asked that people contact Lunenburg District RCMP if they learn that he is breaching his release conditions.

At the time of List's arrest, police searched a number of properties around the Halifax Regional Municipality. They seized photo studio equipment and electronic devices which they said contained child pornography.

Police also seized firearms. List is facing firearms offences, although Marshall said those charges are for illegal possession and unsafe storage and have nothing to do with the sex offences, which cover a period from 2006 to this year.

Court records show two alleged victims for the sex offences.

List is to return to court next month.

