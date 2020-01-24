A 31-year-old Nova Scotia man has been charged with human trafficking and several other offences.

Morgan MacDonald was arrested outside the Atlantic Institution in Renous, N.B., on Wednesday, where he was serving time for something unrelated, RCMP said in a news release.

MacDonald previously served time for robbery, criminal harassment and carrying a concealed weapon, and was arrested in September after spending four months on the lam while on parole.

The arrest comes after a four month multi-jurisdictional investgation led by the Nova Scotia human trafficking team. MacDonald was scheduled to appear in Truro provincial court on Friday.

He's been charged with:

Four counts of trafficking underage persons.

Receiving a financial or material benefit knowing it resulted from human trafficking.

Two counts of procuring a person to offer or provide sexual services.

Advertising sexual services.

Receiving a material benefit from sexual services.

Four counts of luring a child.

Possessing child pornography.

Three counts of uttering threats to cause bodily harm or death.

Intimidation of a justice system participant.

Two counts of break, enter and committing an indictable offence.

Three counts of assault.

Five counts of trafficking cocaine.

Trafficking MDMA/ecstasy.

Two counts of trafficking clonazepam.

Police are asking anyone with information on this investigation or anyone who suspects they have been trafficked or know someone who is being trafficked to contact the Nova Scotia human trafficking team at 902-449-2425.

Anonymous tips can be made to Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Signs of human trafficking include:

Meeting someone (i.e. a boyfriend) who treats the victims like a prince or princess.

Withdrawing from family and friends (i.e. limits social media use).

Constantly having to check in with someone via cell phone with an urgency to call or text a response.

Changes in physical appearance (such as having hair and nails done).

Unexplained gifts.

New clothing, lingerie, designer shoes and handbags.

Being escorted and/or watched.

Being isolated from friends and family.

New tattoos (can indicate branding or ownership).

Moving frequently and/or often staying in hotels.

Unexplained injuries or bruises.

MORE TOP STORIES