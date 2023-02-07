The Halifax Regional Police have charged a 40-year-old man after conducting a human trafficking investigation.

Adam Ray Greenlaw, 40, has been charged for alleged incidents that occurred between May 2021 and April 2023 involving five victims, some of whom were youths at the time.

Halifax Regional Police Const. John MacLeod said Tuesday that there could be more victims.

"We're not ruling that possibility out, and we would hope that anyone who either is a victim of or is aware of human trafficking would bring it forward to police and bring it through," he said. "And we know that some people may be hesitant to come forward, whether that's from the stigma that's involved in relation to that or any other reasons."

In a news release, Halifax Regional Police said it received a report in January of human trafficking in the Halifax area.

Investigators with the Integrated Human Trafficking Team conducted a search of a residence in Halifax on April 28, arrested Greenlaw and seized a number of electronic devices, the release said.

He is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on Wednesday to face the following charges:

Trafficking in persons.

Human trafficking for material benefit.

Human trafficking for material benefit of a young person, sexual assault.

Sexual interference.

Procuring of a young person.

Procuring, advertising sexual services, printing and publishing of child pornography, assault with a weapon, unlawful confinement and uttering threats.

Support is available for anyone who has been sexually assaulted. You can access crisis lines and local support services through this Government of Canada website or the Ending Violence Association of Canada database. ​​If you're in immediate danger or fear for your safety or that of others around you, please call 911.

