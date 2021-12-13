N.S. man accused of making forged proof-of-vaccination cards

RCMP in Nova Scotia are accusing a man from the southwestern corner of the province of trying to forge COVID-19 proof-of-vaccination cards.

Police searched a home in Barrington on Friday and seized items relating to making such forgeries, including electronic devices.

RCMP Cpl. Chris Marshall said officers were acting on a complaint they received last month from a member of the public.

"Our members found, and what the complaint was the cards themselves would have been passed off as, would have looked legitimate," Marshall said Monday.

RCMP arrested a 50-year-old man in relation to the search. He has been released on conditions and will appear in Nova Scotia provincial court in Shelburne at a later date.

Marshall said he will be facing charges of forgery and using a forged document. His name will not be released until he is charged.

"The investigation is continuing to determine whether or not any of these cards were sold and who would be in possession of them and if anybody has used them as well," Marshall said.

Since October, Nova Scotia has required people 12 and older to show proof they are vaccinated for COVID-19 when going to places like restaurants, gyms and sports competitions.

