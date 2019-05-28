Anti-immigration party says N.S Legions censoring its political rights

A controversial federal political party opposed to immigration and multiculturalism says it is being censored after the Royal Canadian Legion cancelled several of its bookings in Nova Scotia.

The National Citizens Alliance says it had scheduled town hall meetings next month at Legions in Halifax, Truro and Sydney.

But the Legion cancelled the bookings on Monday, around the same time as a social media campaign started to criticize the bookings.

Stephen Garvey, leader of the Alliance, said the party was told the meetings had to be cancelled because the Legion doesn't allow political parties to book its halls.

"Political rights are at the heart of our fundamental freedoms, yet they're being sacrificed now, because someone doesn't like a viewpoint or something," Garvey said.

"There's no laws broken."

Apple Blossom Festival organizers released a statement last year saying the Alliance 'spread inappropriate political messages in the realm of what the Festival Board of Directors and many public attendees consider hate speech.' (National Citizens Alliance/Facebook)

The National Citizens Alliance, which is based in Calgary, became a registered federal party in January, according to Elections Canada.

The Alliance says it is opposed to immigration, multiculturalism, the United Nations and what it calls "political Islam," among other things.

Kicked out of N.S. parade last year

Last year, the group was kicked out of an Annapolis Valley parade, and a Legion booking in Halifax was cancelled.

Two years ago, CBC reported Garvey took part in an anti-immigration protest outside a school in Red Deer, Alta. At the time, Garvey was a member of the Worldwide Coalition Against Islam and said the intent of the protest was to raise awareness about the need to protect "Canadian culture" in schools.

Garvey said the Legion is being intimidated by his political foes into shutting the party out of its halls, which he called censorship.

He said the party is looking into holding events at other venues.

Valerie Mitchell-Veinotte, executive director of the Legion's Nova Scotia-Nunavut command in Dartmouth, said the bookings were made in error.

No policy against NCA: Legion

She said the branches had to cancel because the halls turned out to be unavailable on the dates requested.

There is no policy against renting to the Alliance, Mitchell-Veinotte said.

Branches could make other dates available, but Mitchell-Veinotte said if they do, the command would like to be consulted "just to ensure that they are making facilities available to organizations that share the same goals and objectives and values as the Royal Canadian Legion."

MORE TOP STORIES