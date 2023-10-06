N.S. homeowners try to repair lingering flood damage, but say process is slow, overwhelming

People trying to repair damage caused by the July 21-22 flood that devastated communities across Nova Scotia — and claimed the lives of four people — are facing continued delays.

Residents like Natasha Hatchard-Pemberton of Three Mile Plains, N.S., say dealing with insurance claims and finding professional help, all while coping with the emotions that come along with this process has been "extremely frustrating."

The basement of her house, where her two teenagers' bedrooms were, was heavily damaged when it filled with three feet of storm and sewer water during the torrential thunderstorm. Now, they sleep on mattresses on the floor in spare rooms upstairs.

She and her family bought hazmat suits to clean up and gut the place themselves.

"I am stressed to the max," said Hatchard-Pemberton.

Natasha Hatchard-Pemberton has been living in Three Mile Plains for 25 years. The July flood was the first time she ever needed to make an insurance claim on the home. (Pat Callaghan/CBC)

"I have been losing my hair. My hair has been falling out. That's how stressed I am. I have been physically sick to my stomach."

A shortage of insurance adjusters who investigate claims, along with a lack of tradespeople to complete repair work, means homeowners are stuck with damaged basements they can't use months after the torrential storm.

The hardwood floors in Hatchard-Pemberton's basement had to be ripped up due to water damage. (Pat Callaghan/CBC)

Her insurance will only cover up to $50,000 in damage, which according to her adjuster, is not nearly enough. So she plans to apply to the province's Disaster Financial Assistance (DFA) program, which could cover up to $200,000. But until a professional can confirm how much the repairs will cost, she's at a standstill.

Hatchard-Pemberton said she'd had an adjuster at her house for a total of one hour since the flood more than two months ago.

"I'm at a hurry-up-and-wait situation," she said. "I'm being told from my insurance company that all of the [construction and restoration] companies they contract and deal with are overwhelmed and can't do it.

"I just need someone to come in and give me the quote, and there's just not enough manpower out there."

Duncan Williams, president of the Construction Association of Nova Scotia, says that contractors have been slammed since the beginning of COVID-19, due to labour and supply shortages. He added that the floods and fires this summer only made the situation worse.

Duncan Williams is president of the Construction Association of Nova Scotia. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

"It does put additional pressure on the system where we're already trying to build at record levels, yet demand has never been higher," said Williams. "Getting the supply and demand lined up is the big puzzle that we're all trying to figure out."

Hatchard-Pemberton thought she couldn't apply for the provincial assistance until she got a quote, meaning she would potentially miss the Oct. 31 deadline. The application reads: "I understand that I must submit a written estimate or paid invoice for labour and building materials," next to a box that must be checked by the applicant.

However, a spokesperson with the Emergency Management Office said, while a quote on repair costs is "helpful," people can apply without one, and submit the supporting documents at a later date.

Homeowner Ashley Lushman has no insurance coverage for her basement that was destroyed by the floods. (Robert Short/CBC)

Ashley Lushman in Bedford. N.S., had her basement destroyed, too. Her insurance claim was denied two months after the July flood. So, she submitted a DFA application without a cost estimate last week, and realizes it will probably be a while until she can get one and be approved by the program.

Like Hatchard-Pemberton, she's been unable to find a contractor herself.

Household items floating in Lushman's basement during the flood. (Ashley Lushman)

"We won't be able to get this [work] done for a really long time," said Lushman.

Without insurance coverage and not knowing whether they will get any funds from the province, Lushman and her husband have been paying out of pocket for necessary repairs like insulation.

"We'll do a little bit at a time. It might take a few years to get it all put back together and pay it off," she said.

