N.S. Health issues measles warnings after case confirmed in Halifax

A case of the measles in Halifax Regional Municipality has Nova Scotia Health issuing multiple exposure warnings.

Family members and friends who've been in close contact with the confirmed case are being notified directly, while those who visited any of the following locations during the time periods listed below are being asked to monitor for symptoms.

Tanoor Restaurant in Bedford on April 6 between 7:30 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Family Focus Medical Clinic in Lower Sackville on April 10 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

IWK Health Centre Emergency Department in Halifax on April 10 between 6:15 p.m. and 2:30 a.m. and April 11 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Symptoms of measles may develop as early as eight days after exposure and as late as 21. Symptoms may include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, a blotchy rash on the face that can spread to the body, and small white spots on the inside of the mouth and throat.

Those who are at high risk — including immunocompromised patients, pregnant women and parents with children younger than 12 months old — and were at the IWK during a possible exposure time are being asked to call N.S. Health immediately.

Others who may have symptoms, even if they've previously been vaccinated, should call 811.

The majority of people recover in a couple of weeks, but measles can have serious complications among higher-risk groups.

N.S. Health says the risk from measles is considered low, because most people in the province have been previously vaccinated. Nova Scotians born in the province after 1970 should have received two doses of the vaccine after their first birthday, says the department. Those unsure of their status can follow up with their primary care provider for more information.

An investigation into the confirmed case by N.S. Health and the IWK is ongoing.

