N.S. health authority sees high demand for rapid COVID-19 tests

Nova Scotia Heath is acknowledging an increase in demand for COVID-19 rapid tests at community distribution centres like public libraries and says "work is underway to meet the need."

In a news release on Tuesday, the health authority said there have been delays in getting rapid tests to regional libraries. It said 233,620 rapid tests were given out in July — close to 34,000 more than in June.

The health authority is recommending people only take a rapid test if they're symptomatic. It also recommends homes have a box "on hand in case symptoms develop."

In addition to most public libraries, rapid tests are also available at family resource centres, MLA offices and public health mobile units. Tests are also available for people using the services of Feed Nova Scotia and Access Nova Scotia.

People are also able to pick-up rapid tests online and certain people can still book a PCR test.

