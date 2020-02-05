N.S. government still coming to grips with impact of Northern Pulp shutdown

Key government members of the team created to try to cushion the blow of the Northern Pulp shutdown have told a legislature committee they are committed to their work and care about the families affected by the loss of the Pictou County pulp mill.

But the team's leader also admitted Wednesday the Nova Scotia government doesn't have a firm number on how many people the province may be called on to help.

Following almost two hours of questioning by the committee, Kelliann Dean, chair of the Forestry Transition Team, told reporters it doesn't have a figure on the number of people who may lose their jobs now that Northern Pulp is no longer operating.

"We know how many workers there are at Northern Pulp, and how many workers have been displaced, have been laid off at Northern Pulp," Dean said. "We will only know who we're helping by who comes forward at the Access Nova Scotia centres."

People who are out of work as a result of the shutdown are being asked to register at Access Nova Scotia in order to get help finding a new job.

The Nova Scotia government is offering free job counselling, retraining and apprenticeships, as well as trying to match employers who need workers with potential employees.

Logging trucks stop along Highway 118 during a protest in December against the closure of Northern Pulp. (Brooklyn Currie/CBC)

The parent company of Northern Pulp has said the mill employed 350 people and that more than 2,000 of the 11,000 forestry-sector jobs in the province were tied to the operation. The mill shut down Jan. 31 after Premier Stephen McNeil refused to extend the life of its effluent treatment plant in Boat Harbour.

McNeil in December announced a $50-million transition fund intended to help the industry in the short term while also looking at a long-term shift away from relying so heavily on a single player, as it has with Northern Pulp.

Transition team member Ava Czapalay, the associate deputy minister of labour and advanced education, told the all-party committee Wednesday her department has catalogued 204 building and other capital projects planned in the province this year.

"So if people say there aren't jobs in Nova Scotia that's not quite correct," said Czapalay. "And there's jobs in rural Nova Scotia as well."

Some of those projects include work at the Irving shipyard in Halifax building the new Arctic and offshore patrol ships, home construction in the Halifax area, as well as work to decommission the Sable Offshore Energy Project.

Julie Towers, deputy minister of lands and forestry, estimated as many as 400 people have lost their jobs since the Dec. 20 announcement by McNeil confirming he would stick by his commitment to shut down Boat Harbour.

