Girl, 6, seriously injured after being struck by car in Digby County

A six-year-old Nova Scotia girl was airlifted to hospital Friday after she was struck by a car in Digby County.

The incident happened just after 7:30 a.m. when the girl ran in front of the vehicle as it travelled along Highway 1 in Saint Bernard, about 30 kilometres north of Meteghan, said RCMP.

RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said the girl's injuries are believed to be serious but not life-threatening.

"Looks like it's a school bus stop and [the girl] was crossing the road, and it is a 70 kilometre an hour area there," said Clarke. "And she must have misjudged the time she needed to get across the street."

Clarke said the driver couldn't avoid the girl because there were other children along the side of the road. Charges are not expected, she said.

The highway was closed for about 90 minutes while police investigated.