N.S. farmers grapple with stress after string of extreme weather events

Farmers in Nova Scotia have been dealing with a series of unpredictable weather events this year and many say it's taking a mental toll on them.

A cold snap in February led to devastating losses and the province has been plagued by unprecedented wildfires and flooding since then.

Kevin Graham, owner of Oakview Farm and Greenhouse, told CBC Radio's Information Morning Nova Scotia this season has been one of the hardest he's ever had.

Graham said he level of discouragement he's hearing from other farmers this year is unusual.

He said farmers are in "a fragile state" but find it difficult to seek help for their mental health.

"Typically we always find hope in the future and bounce back and and go at it," he said.

"A lot of us are kind of self reliant. Getting by that self-reliance factor and reaching out is not easy for a lot of people."

Alicia King, the first vice-president of the Nova Scotia Federation fo Agriculture says discouragement has become the reality for many in the sector.

Like Graham, King says it has been "one thing after another" starting with post-tropical storm Fiona in September 2022.

King said unlike other workers facing stress, farmers can't clock out at the end of the day and walk away from the job.

Added to existing stress

A 2021 research study by the University of Guelph, she said, found that about 76 per cent of farmers were experiencing moderate or high levels of stress. Recent weather events and rising production costs are making that worse.

Farmers have had to deal with unexpected weather events in Nova Scotia this year. (Submitted by Jessica Hill)

King said there are a few resources available to help including a farm family support line.

The support line is available for farmers and their immediate family members to get counselling and learn about options for help and support, she told Information Morning Nova Scotia.

King said the people answering the 24-hour line all have farming backgrounds.

"They understand the trials and tribulations of farming and what happens on a day-to-day, which makes it a lot easier because then you don't have to explain that piece of it," she said.

"There's all these different pieces to that puzzle and they've got the agricultural mindset, but they also have the training in the mental health that we need."

King said like other sectors, farmers are also dealing with a shortage of workers.

According to King, farmers should be looking for ways to make their operations more efficient and reduce their labour requirements.

Members of the public can help by buying Nova Scotia produce and by letting farmers know that they appreciate all the work they do, King said.

"Once you have that connection with somebody, it makes a huge difference," she said.

