N.S. environmental group seeks changes to province's Parks Act

A Nova Scotia environmental group wants the provincial government to amend an act that protects provincial parks.

This comes after two protected parks were recently targeted by developers for golf courses, something that could happen again if the legislation is not updated, advocates say.

Late in 2022, Cabot Cape Breton put forward a proposal to develop an 18-hole golf course utilizing some beachfront in West Mabou Provincial Park. A similar development was proposed in Little Harbour in 2019.

Natural Resources Minister Tory Rushton said this week at Province House that the government has no interest in amending the act.

"Not at this time," said Rushton. "I think when this came up last winter, we were happy … the way that it's worded. We're not entertaining that right now."

The lack of action alarms Raymond Plourde, senior wilderness co-ordinator with the Ecology Action Centre.

He said the act has remained untouched for more than 30 years and is due to be revisited.

Natural Resources Minister Tory Rushton says he is not aware of any proposed developments on parkland at this time. (Submitted by Nova Scotia Nature Trust)

"We are very concerned that as long as the broad ministerial discretion and the ambiguity of what is or is not an allowed commercial private concession within a park is defined, that this vulnerability will remain," Plourde said.

He believes another developer will attempt to purchase parkland sooner or later, similar to what could have happened with Owls Head or West Mabou.

Plourde said the act was created to allow possible small developments at small roadside picnic parks and camping parks. Those developments could include small food offerings or souvenir shops.

The act was also created, he said, before nature-based parks were considered important for protection.

He adds the idea of development is open to interpretation and needs to be reviewed.

"It was never envisioned to be large infrastructure buildings and altering the natural landscape of these parks," he said.

Rushton said he is unaware of any such developments before his department.

