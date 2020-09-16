N.S. dentist facing criminal charges has licence suspended

A Nova Scotia dentist who is facing criminal charges in Gander, N.L., has had his licence to practice in his home province suspended.

The decision against Dr. Louis Bourget was announced Friday by the Provincial Dental Board of Nova Scotia, which regulates the profession.

Bourget and two jail guards are facing charges of aggravated assault and assault with a weapon for an incident in October of last year.

The allegations are that Bourget allowed one of the guards to perform a dental procedure on a sedated patient while the other guard shot a video, which was subsequently shared online.

The patient, Blair Harris, was an inmate at Bishop's Falls Correctional Centre at the time. He has since launched a civil lawsuit against Bourget and the two guards.

When allegations against Bourget surfaced in December, the dental board suspended his licence. But that suspension was rescinded last month, before the criminal charges were laid.

The latest notice says the latest suspension is effective immediately.

Bourget's website lists practices in Gander, the Halifax area and Bathurst, N.B.

He and the two guards are to appear in court in Gander in April to answer to the criminal charges.

