N.S. dangerous offender to remain in prison

A man who attacked a woman working the late shift at a Dartmouth gas station has been denied release from prison, again.

The Parole Board of Canada ruled earlier this month that Michael Derrick Robicheau remains too dangerous to be let out.

Robicheau raped a woman, slashed her throat and left her for dead in August 2007. The woman was working alone on the night shift at a Dartmouth Ultramar station.

He committed the crimes just eight days after getting statutory release for previous crimes.

He was declared a dangerous offender for attempted murder, sexual assault with a weapon, forcible confinement and robbery with violence.

The designation means he is locked up indefinitely. But his case is subject to regular reviews, including the one held on May 8.

The parole board noted that Robicheau requires medication to control psychosis and reduce sex drive.

"You are untreated, have no interest in treatment, have no routine to your day aside from cell time and meals and consistently rebuke any effort to engage you in conversation, assessments and or programming," the decision said.

The board wrote that Robicheau has no interest in being released. However, it also noted that he is polite and continues to test negative for drug use.

MORE TOP STORIES