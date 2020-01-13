N.S. Crown prosecutors vote in favour of new contract
Terms of deal have not been released
Nova Scotia Crown prosecutors have overwhelmingly approved a new collective agreement with the province.
Of the 102 Crowns eligible to vote on the new deal, 83 cast ballots. Of those, 80 voted in favour, two against and one abstained.
Perry Borden, president of the Nova Scotia Crown Attorneys' Association, said terms of the agreement will not be discussed publicly until the province responds to the vote.
The Crowns were in the midst of collective bargaining last fall when the province introduced legislation which stripped them of their collective bargaining rights and declared them an essential service, limiting their ability to go on strike.
The Crowns staged a strike and picketed in front of Province House in Halifax. The two sides returned to the bargaining table after the government decided not to the proclaim the legislation.
A tentative agreement was reached last month.
Borden said Monday it is his understanding that the law, which faced strong opposition and threats of a constitutional challenge, will be repealed when the legislature resumes sitting later this year.
