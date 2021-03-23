N.S. Court of Appeal to livestream more cases

Nova Scotia's Court of Appeal will begin livestreaming more appeal hearings, beginning today.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, physical access to courts has been restricted to those who have passed health screening and who work on site or are directly involved in a case. Those restrictions have created challenges in maintaining the judicial system's principles of open court access.

"Having open courts is a hallmark of our justice system," said Michael Wood, the chief justice of the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal.

"It is important that the public be able to see court proceedings and have confidence that matters are not being decided behind closed doors. Appeal hearings lend themselves well to the livestreaming format and we hope to be able to expand this option as more resources and technology become available."

The presiding justices will choose which matters are livestreamed, and cases that involve a publication ban will not be considered.

A case involving a dispute between Heritage Trust of Nova Scotia, developer AMK Barrett Investments, the municipality and the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board and the Attorney General of Nova Scotia will be the first matter to be livestreamed under the changes.

That case begins at 10 a.m. and can be viewed here.

The Nova Scotia Court of Appeal was the first in Canada to webcast its proceedings, beginning in 2008. Since then, it has livestreamed dozens of appeal hearings.

