N.S. couples seek less expensive alternatives as inflation drives up wedding costs

When Tiffany Adams and her husband heard an estimate for their wedding, they were disappointed.

They dreamed of getting married on a boat, but the quotes for what they were looking for were at least $25,000. So, they got creative.

They invited their loved ones to a private whale-watching tour last August. Once they were out to sea, Adams emerged in her wedding dress to an audience of shocked faces.

"I couldn't have written a better story than how it played out," Adams said.

After a four-hour ride with food, drink, and some finned-friends, the group headed into Digby for dinner. The whole event cost the couple less than $4,000.

"It was wonderful to walk away from the wedding and not be in debt and not have crazy pressure, because that was the one thing we didn't want to do," she said.

Adams and her husband aren't the only ones looking for low-cost alternatives to traditional weddings.

'Insatiable' demand

Jennie Sanford started Elope Halifax with her friend in 2019 as a side gig. When the pandemic hit, they had a surge of demand as couples cancelled their larger weddings. As restrictions waned, Sanford thought business might too. It didn't.

"We've actually gotten to the point now as a company, or as a duo, that we have to make sure that we give ourselves a time off because the demand seems insatiable," said Sanford.

The package with Elope Halifax includes a photo session with photographer Tyler Colbourne, co-owner of the business. (Tyler Colbourne/Elope Halifax)

The business offers an elopement package for under a thousand dollars. Sanford said many of her clients are saving money for a house or don't have much disposable income due to the rising cost of living.

"They just wanted to be married, they just wanted to have an enjoyable day. It does not have to be a huge party," she said.

Even couples looking for bigger weddings are often having to examine their budgets, said Caitlin Gray, owner of Gray Weddings and Events.

In Gray's experience, the average price for a wedding in Nova Scotia has risen to around $40,000. She said it can definitely be done for cheaper, and depends on venue, guest count and a host of other factors.

She said tricky conversations around budget have been coming up more frequently with her clients over the past year. Still, there are budget-friendly solutions to have the wedding you want.

Jennie Sanford, co-owner of Elope Halifax, said the demand for their services keeps going up, partly because inflation and the rising cost of living are causing couples to re-assess their wedding plans. (Tyler Colbourne/Elope Halifax)

"Maybe you don't get flowers on every table. Maybe half of the tables have flowers, half of candles, little things like that," Gray said.

Gray and Sanford had the same advice for couples: stay true to yourself and what you want for your big day.

"I think it's easy to get caught up in trying to make others happy," she said. "Do what makes you happy, and create a day that you'll be so happy to remember for all the years to come."

