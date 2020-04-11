'Roll with the punches': N.S. couple married during Dorian has baby during pandemic

Newlyweds Jillian and John MacMaster of Timberlea, N.S., could write a book about hitting home runs when life throws curveballs.

Their story so far has two dramatic storylines with touching endings.

The first is the wedding day that they'd planned for nearly two years. When Hurricane Dorian was closing in on Nova Scotia on Sept. 7, 2019, they didn't postpone their ceremony like many couples had.

Instead, they moved up the time — twice — and said their vows hours before the post-tropical storm slammed into the city.

"We had those special first dances, and we got to hear the speeches from our wedding party," she said Saturday. "It was still an amazing, perfect day."

They had their wedding pictures taken the next day, in the calm after the storm.

Now, it's the couple's baby story, and like their wedding story, it didn't go according to plan.

Their son, Vincent, was born in late March in the midst of tightening pandemic rules. COVID-19 had forced the IWK Health Centre to implement a no-visitors policy that imposed a rule of one support person for women in labour.

Vincent MacMaster is named after his maternal grandfather. (Jillian MacMaster)

Jillian had envisioned having a natural delivery with John by her side, and her mom and his parents in the hospital waiting room eager for their first cuddle with Vincent.

Instead, she had an emergency C-section in the middle of the night. With John next to her, they shared a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

"Seeing his face when he got to see Vincent for the first time, there's a moment I won't ever forget," she said. "It was so heartwarming."

While it was heartbreaking not to have her mom, her best friend, with her in the hospital, they were able to connect on FaceTime right away.

The MacMasters are also making the most of introducing their newborn to loved ones — at a distance.

Family and friends have shown up in their driveway to glimpse their little guy. With the help of video calls, they're watching him grow.

The MacMasters pose beside a utility pole toppled by Dorian in south-end Halifax. (Jillian MacMaster)

The pandemic has had some silver linings.

Although John, who wasn't at home to be interviewed Saturday, has been laid off from his job as a marine fabrication welder, it's allowed for quality time for the new family.

"We're all bonding together, we're all getting to spend extra time together," she said. "It's not ideal but, honestly, it's working a lot in our favour."

Jillian says the moral of their life story is simple.

"You have to roll with the punches, you have to work with what you've got," she said. "My husband and I have proven to be a really strong team through all of this."

