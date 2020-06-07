N.S. communities take stand against anti-black racism

Two Nova Scotia communities with histories of anti-black racism are taking a stand today.

Marches and gatherings are planned in Shelburne and Africville to stand in solidarity with black people and stand united against anti-black racism.

Other demonstrations in support of the Black Lives Matter movement were held across the province Saturday.

Shelburne's event happened in the afternoon.

It was a peaceful march through downtown, ending at the town's community centre. Participants knelt or bowed their heads for eight minutes and 46 seconds in honour of George Floyd and his family.

"I'm hoping that people get the message that they understand that it's not OK to treat any human being as a lesser human than anyone else," said Shelburne Mayor Karen Mattatall, who attended the event.

After marching through town, people knelt or bowed their heads for eight minutes and 46 seconds in honour of George Floyd and his family. (Robin Smith Photography)

Darren Jacklin, one of the event's organizers, said about 600 people showed up. That's nearly half of the town's population.

"It was nothing but a huge amount of support … it was phenomenal," he said. "I've never seen anything like this."

Jacklin co-organized the march with his cousins Belle Bruce-Goulden and Vanessa Hartley.

Organizers Belle Bruce-Goulden, left, Darren Jacklin, centre, and Vanessa Hartley. (Submitted by Belle Bruce-Goulden)

"We have a relatively large black population, we have a strong voice, and we need to speak up about this," Bruce-Goulden said.

The march was supposed to keep to the sidewalk, but Bruce-Goulden said the turnout was so big that people had no choice but to walk in the streets.

Bruce-Goulden said it was "overwhelming" to see so many people in the streets of Shelburne standing together against racism. (Robin Smith Photography)

She said seeing her small town, which was the site of the first reported race riot in North America in the 18th century, flooded with people standing against racism was "overwhelming."

"To see people today, gathering, whether you're black, white, whatever, was what made it the most powerful," Hartley said. "It made generations among us, the past, the future, connect. United."

People marched peacefully through the streets of Shelburne, some holding signs with messages of solidarity with the black community. (Robin Smith Photography)

Africville event

Another event is planned in Africville this evening. The "prayer-full protest" will be on the grounds of the Africville Museum at 6 p.m.

"We are calling for people of faith to join together in one place … We're praying for humanity, we're praying for justice, for righteousness. We're praying for advocacy and racial harmony," said Pastor Lennett Anderson, who is leading one of tonight's prayers.

There are about six or seven speakers set to lead prayers, and there will be music too. Anderson anticipates the event will last about an hour, rain or shine.

A replica of the church that was once in Africville houses a museum. (Marina von Stackelberg/CBC)

The event is being organized by Anderson's wife, Kesa Munroe-Anderson. There will be extra masks on hand for anyone who needs one, and volunteers working as ushers to ensure physical distancing guidelines are being followed.

The African Nova Scotian community of Africville was expropriated and demolished by the city of Halifax in the 1960s, forcing hundreds from their homes. A formal apology didn't come until decades later.

Anderson said it's "so meaningful" to host this event on that land, which embodies "a power of strength" for African Nova Scotians.

MORE TOP STORIES