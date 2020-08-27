Skip to Main Content
N.S. coffee shop sees dip in business following mask rule
Nova Scotia·New

N.S. coffee shop sees dip in business following mask rule

The co-owner of a coffee shop franchise in the Halifax Shopping Centre has seen a dip in business since masks were made mandatory for indoor public spaces.

Restaurant Association of Nova Scotia says businesses have to be creative about patios

Pam Berman · CBC News ·
The co-owner of the Second Cup franchise at Halifax Shopping Centre said he's seen a dip in sales since the mandatory mask rule came into play. (Anjuli Patil/CBC)

The co-owner of a coffee shop franchise in the Halifax Shopping Centre has seen a dip in business since masks were made mandatory for indoor public spaces.

"There's been an impact for sure. It's just not as easy to grab a coffee and walk around the mall," said Ed Grant, who has operated the Second Cup for more than five years.

Grant's shop was closed for nine weeks in the spring because of the pandemic.

Sales were just starting to pick up when the new rules for masks were introduced. Grant said he supports the idea of wearing masks, but said his space is too small to accommodate more than three tables.

The Restaurant Association of Nova Scotia believes that mall space may need to be reinvented.

"It's not grab and go anymore; it's grab and where do you go? Most malls have enough space to create a patio inside," said Gordon Stewart, the association's executive director.

Masks became mandatory at Nova Scotia indoor public spaces at the end of July. This sign is at the door of Halifax Shopping Centre advising customers to wear a face covering when inside the mall. (Anjuli Patil/CBC)

Stewart said his association has already had discussions with one private mall owner about this issue. He adds that places that do have access to outdoor space will soon have to make other types of changes because of the colder weather.

"There are some patios that are going to go year-round in Halifax. They're already planning for outdoor heaters, and that change is probably a good thing," said Stewart.

He said even with creative changes, it's going to be a challenge for businesses to survive the pandemic. Citing a Dalhousie University and Angus Reid survey from June, he said only about 50 per cent of Nova Scotians feel comfortable going into a restaurant.

Grant agrees that times could get even tougher.

"There's no playbook here for anybody. I think we're in for a very interesting winter," Grant said.

About the Author

Pam Berman

Reporter

Pam Berman is CBC Nova Scotia's municipal affairs reporter. She's been a journalist for almost 35 years and has covered Halifax regional council since 1997. That includes four municipal elections, 19 budgets and countless meetings. Story ideas can be sent to pam.berman@cbc.ca

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

    Comments

    To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

    By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

    now