N.S. closes financial books on 2019-20 with slight surplus

COVID-19 started battering the budget books in Nova Scotia last March, but not enough to wash away the surplus.

Nova Scotia officially closed the books on 2019-20 on Thursday, posting a $2.3-million surplus. That's down by $31.3 million from last year's budget estimate and down almost $39 million from the last fiscal update for the year.

Revenues were up $454.1 million from the original budget. That is due mainly to increased tax revenues and federal transfer payments.

Expenses increased by $485.5 million, largely due to $120 million in COVID-19 relief spending.

Finance Department officials announced Thursday that Dalhousie University will receive an addition $50 million for a support fund it is managing, bringing the total size of the fund to $100 million.

Nearly $200M in additional department spending

In total, there was a final $198.9 million in additional department spending. Along with the money for Dalhousie, one of the largest additional costs was $40 million for the Boat Harbour remediation project. The new estimated cost of that work is $292 million.

None of these changes should come as a surprise. The province already released its fiscal update for 2020-21, which showed the government is on track for a deficit of $853 million.

It's a more clear picture of the effects COVID-19 and related response efforts are having on Nova Scotia's finances.

MORE TOP STORIES