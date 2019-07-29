N.S. issues caution over algae bloom in Lake Ainslie

The Nova Scotia Environment Department has issued a public warning about an algae bloom that occurred last week in Lake Ainslie, Inverness County.

Blue-green algae can produce toxins harmful to humans and animals. The department says it does not have test results confirming the Lake Ainslie bloom is the blue-green variety, but it appears to be that based on observation.

Provincial officials say people and pets should avoid going in the water where an algae bloom is visible.

They also warn against using the water for drinking, cooking or cleaning.

1/4 There is a blue-green algae bloom in Lake Ainslie, Cape Breton. In areas where you can see the bloom:<br><br>No swimming<br>No pets<br>No drinking, cooking, washing produce<br>No showering, bathing, brushing teeth<br><br>Learn more about blue-green algae: <a href="https://t.co/dUshqkcDku">https://t.co/dUshqkcDku</a> <a href="https://t.co/SowTTdQo8P">pic.twitter.com/SowTTdQo8P</a> —@ns_environment

Michael Gillis, owner of MacKinnon's Campground on Lake Ainslie, said the algae blooms have occurred occasionally in the past.

"It is sort of a concern," he said. "I wouldn't say major, but we advised all of our campers to keep pets and whatnot away from there, and drinking of course, but I don't think that happens much."

Well water is OK

Gillis said the campground's drinking water and swimming pool are fed by a well, so visitors are safe.

He said in the past, the blue-green algae bloom has gone away in about 10 days.

Nova Scotia Environment said despite the name, blue-green algae can be green, turquoise or red and the algae may float on or below the surface.

Health effects can occur from contact, or from drinking the water or inhaling vapour.

As a result, the province recommends caution when boating, because the toxins can become airborne, and it says anglers should be careful eating fish from the lake, because the toxins can build up in the liver, kidneys and other organs.

Gillis said some visitors still go out boating, but fishing is usually slow in the summer anyway.

In June, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health issued a public warning to exercise caution around the water over the summer.

Earlier this month, a veterinarian in Fredericton said a dog that died after swimming in the St. John River may have been exposed to blue-green algae.

