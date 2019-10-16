N.S. brings in new policy to deal with hundreds of unclaimed human remains

The Nova Scotia government has implemented a policy around who will be responsible for unclaimed human remains and how they will be disposed of, but there are still unanswered questions about the process.

The province has made the Public Trustee, a corporation independent of government, responsible for managing unclaimed remains, giving it authority to make and pay for "disposition arrangements," and to recover costs from a deceased's estate. The policy applies to unclaimed bodies as well as cremated remains.

Last year, Service Nova Scotia launched a survey and discovered the cremated remains of 727 people were sitting unclaimed in Nova Scotia funeral homes, including one dating to the 1950s and another two from the 1960s. One funeral home had 124 and another had 111.

Patrick Curry, acting president of the Funeral Service Association of Nova Scotia, was unaware of the government's action, which was done through an order-in-council on March 31, until he was informed by CBC.

"This is a very new order that's been put out and we haven't received any information whatsoever," Curry said.

Patrick Curry, the acting president of the Funeral Service Association of Nova Scotia, runs a funeral home in Antigonish, N.S. (Submitted by Patrick Curry)

Giving the Public Trustee control of unclaimed remains could be a way for funeral homes to make sure those remains have "a proper resting place," he said, but it will depend on the details of how the new system will be managed.

He said the decision could be "an excellent step."

"I'm really looking forward to more information on what the overall plan is, how things will be administered, how they will decide what is a length of time that allows it to be designated as unclaimed, all of those sorts of things," Curry said.

Those details are scant right now.

Barbara McLean, spokesperson for the Department of Justice, said in an email the Public Trustee Office will decide what becomes of cremated remains and how and where they will be disposed.

MacLean noted the remains of a dead person are considered unclaimed when no one is willing or able to be responsible for arrangements like funeral, cremation or burial. She said a body can be declared unclaimed after seven days. She did not give a timeframe for cremated remains to be considered unclaimed.

What happens with bodies

In Saskatchewan, cremated remains can be disposed of after one year by placing them in a common grave, columbarium or scattering them. Ontario requires cremated remains be kept for a year, as well.

The Nova Scotia government order also applies to unclaimed bodies. Previously, Community Services paid for the burial of unclaimed bodies. The department paid for 440 funerals in 2017-2018 and 408 in 2018-2019, according to a spokesperson.

MacLean said when it comes to bodies, there are often friends or relatives of the deceased person who can provide direction regarding the funeral arrangements, even if the remains have not been claimed.

"If there is no one available to provide direction, the Public Trustee Office will work with a local funeral home to ensure that the deceased person is buried," she said.

The order also allows the Public Trustee to investigate whether the deceased had an estate and then recover costs associated with disposal of remains from the estate.

