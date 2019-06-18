N.S. 'behind the ball' in protecting long-term care workers, union says

Nova Scotia is not doing enough to protect home care and long-term care workers from possible COVID-19 exposure and transmission, the head of the province's largest union says.

"The Health Department has been behind the ball this entire time on home care and long-term care," said Jason MacLean, president of the Nova Scotia Government and General Employees Union.

MacLean said among his concerns is the lack of protocols for people who work in multiple nursing homes or who work in both homes and nursing homes.

He said currently, a worker who goes into a home or nursing home with a confirmed case of COVID-19 is allowed to continue working in another nursing home or home.

MacLean said the direction from the Health Department has been there is no issue with that, so long as there was no "accidental exposure."

"What I'd argue is that they've had direct exposure," said MacLean in an interview. "This is a definite safety concern…. This is going to get a lot worse."

He said he was recently informed that five home care workers are in self-isolation after coming into contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19. He said all of those employees had gone into other people's homes as well.

Volunteers for COVID-19 cases

MacLean, whose union represents roughly 1,000 home care and long-term care workers, said the province should implement an assessment period for workers who deal with cases of COVID-19.

Those workers would stop working for a period of time and then be tested before being cleared to work in other homes and nursing homes.

He said the department could also look at calling for volunteers to deal specifically with cases of COVID-19.

The Health Department did not respond to a request for comment by deadline Friday.

The virus has been confirmed in three Nova Scotia seniors facilities: R.K. MacDonald Nursing Home in Antigonish, Lewis Hall, a private retirement-living community in Dartmouth, and the Magnolia residential care home in Enfield.

Three staff members and two residents at Magnolia have tested positive for COVID-19.

Workers 'will get exposed'

On Thursday, chief medical officer of health Robert Strang said there are "robust" guidelines to inform home care and long-term care workers about the proper practices to minimize the spread of COVID-19 and ensure the safety of workers and residents.

But he also recognized that health-care workers "will get exposed."

"That's what the health-care system is for, is to assess and treat people with a range of diseases including COVID-19," said Strang.

"We recognize there are challenges there but we are working effectively across our health-care system and in a very co-ordinated manner. Everybody is rowing in the same direction."

Supply issues with N95 masks

MacLean also said the union also believes workers should be given the opportunity to wear N95 masks.

Five unions representing health-care workers in the province have called on the government and employers to sign a safety protocol that would ensure front-line workers feel protected, including by having access to masks and other personal protective equipment.

A news release issued Friday by the unions said the government has not yet signed the agreement.

Premier Stephen McNeil said Friday during a media briefing that the Health Department is considering the letter.

But he also noted the province is following national guidelines for best practices of the use of such gear, and also is cognizant of global supply issues.

"If we use up the supplies now when we're at the front end of this virus, we could potentially end up like other Canadian provinces with five days left of supply," said McNeil.

"If we start consuming that supply without knowing where the backup is going to be, we're potentially putting health-care workers at greater risk."

